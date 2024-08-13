Heavy rainfall forecasted in Pakistan from Aug 14

Islamabad, Aug 13 (IANS) The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast heavy rainfall activity from August 14-18 in most parts of the South Asian country, advising authorities and citizens to take necessary measures to avoid any untoward situation.

Monsoon winds are expected to enter upper and middle areas of the country, said the weather department on Monday, adding that the rain spell would take place along with storms and lightning.

The PMD said that rains and strong winds have been predicted in many cities of the eastern Punjab province, whereas several areas of the northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province will experience rain showers with thunder and lightning from August 14 to 18, Xinhua news agency reported.

Similarly, rain showers will also occur in areas of the southwestern Balochistan province and the northern Gilgit Baltistan region from August 15 to 18.

Heavy downpours may generate flash flooding in streams and cause urban flooding in low-lying areas, said the PDM, adding that landslides may cause road closures in vulnerable hilly areas.

The weather department also advised travellers and tourists to remain extra cautious and manage their travelling according to weather conditions.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.