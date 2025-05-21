Heavy rain, strong winds lash Delhi-NCR; Metro services affected, flights delayed (Ld)

New Delhi, May 21 (IANS) Heavy rain, hail, and powerful winds battered several parts of Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR) on Wednesday evening, providing much-needed relief from the scorching summer heat but also causing widespread disruption across the region. The sudden harsh change in weather led to disruption in the operation of Metro trains, delay of flights besides uprooting of trees and banners, and traffic snarls.

Visuals from Terminal 3 of the Indira Gandhi International Airport showed continuous rainfall, while strong winds swept through central and western Delhi. Areas such as Gol Market and Lodi Road experienced a brief but intense hailstorm, adding to the dramatic shift in weather. In Noida, drivers reported navigating through sheets of rain and hail, leading to low visibility and waterlogged roads.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the storm was driven by a cyclonic circulation forming over neighbouring Haryana. The system was further intensified by moisture-laden winds blowing in from both the Arabian Sea and the Bay of Bengal. Around 8.30 p.m., the IMD issued a red alert for Delhi-NCR, warning of further intense weather activity through the night.

Wind gusts reached 79 kmph in Safdarjung and 72 kmph in Palam, causing significant damage in several areas. Trees were uprooted, hoardings were blown over, and traffic was severely affected, particularly in parts of central and south Delhi and in the NCR. Waterlogging in low-lying areas led to slow-moving traffic and minor accidents, further complicating the evening rush hour.

Areas such as Vikas Marg, Akshardham Road, and Firoz Shah Road saw many trees uprooted.

The satellite city of Noida also witnessed uprooting of trees and banners due to strong winds. There were power cuts in several areas of Noida, while the traffic moved at snail's pace in some areas, mainly due to waterlogging.

In the national capital, waterlogging was reported at several major points.

The local residents, however, looked and sounded cheerful as the pre-monsoon showers brought respite from the summer heat. Despite the chaos, the storm was a welcome respite from the blistering heat that had engulfed the region over the past few days.

Earlier in the day, Delhi had recorded a "feels like" temperature of over 50 degrees Celsius, with the actual mercury hovering around 45 degrees Celsius. The sudden drop in temperature brought a temporary sense of relief to residents.

Flight operations at the Delhi airport were also impacted, with the airport authority issuing an advisory on social media urging passengers to check with airlines for real-time updates. Several carriers warned of possible delays and rescheduling due to poor visibility and storm-related disturbances.

The IMD had earlier forecast dust storms and thunderstorms accompanied by light to moderate rainfall and winds reaching speeds of up to 70 kmph. As the entire region continues to brace for more unpredictable pre-monsoon weather, authorities have urged residents to stay indoors during intense weather spells and to report fallen trees or power disruptions to local helplines.

According to reports, several airlines including IndiGo, Air India and SpiceJet announced delays as well as possible disruptions in the operation of flights to and from Delhi due to the adverse weather conditions.

Notably, on Wednesday, an IndiGo flight made a challenging but safe landing in the Srinagar airport after encountering a severe turbulence. The aircraft made the landing on the runway with a broken nose.

Meanwhile, taking to X, IndiGo wrote: “Our flight schedules are currently impacted due to heavy rains and thunderstorms sweeping across Delhi, Chandigarh, and Kolkata.

"We recommend checking our flight status on our website or app before heading out. Also, please allow extra time for your commute as waterlogging and slow moving traffic may affect road travel en route airport. Should you need help, our teams are just around the corner."

According to sources, at least 10 flights were diverted to nearby airports, and over 50 flights delayed between 7.45 p.m. and 8.45 p.m.

The operations of flights were impacted due to wind shear -- strong winds blowing in the opposing direction and rain which impacted the process of taking-offs as well as landings.

Earlier, severe turbulence hit an IndiGo airlines flight bound to Srinagar from Delhi, causing panic, cries and prayers among passengers on Wednesday, but fortunately the flight landed in Srinagar safely, though with a broken nose.

Official sources said that a Srinagar-bound IndiGo flight from Delhi with more than 220 people on board hit turbulence mid-air due to inclement weather, prompting the pilot to report the “emergency” to air traffic control at Srinagar.

The flight later landed safely here. "IndiGo flight 6E2142 en route Delhi to Srinagar experienced bad weather (hailstorm), emergency reported by Pilot to ATC SXR (Srinagar)”, an official of the Airport Authority of India said in Srinagar.

He said the flight landed safely at Srinagar at 6.30 p.m.

"All Aircrew and 227 passengers are safe and the flight is declared AOG by the Airline," he added.

Aircraft on ground (AOG) refers to a plane that is grounded and unable to fly due to technical issues.

A video showing a terrifying mid-air incident has gone viral on social media in which passengers are seen crying, weeping, screaming and praying as the aircraft shook violently.

The cabin appeared chaotic with overhead bins rattling and passengers clutching to their seats in fear.

The flight, however, landed safely with no injury reported officially. The turbulence was triggered by a hailstorm.

Srinagar International Airport is one of the airports in the country that was brought under NOTAM, and all commercial flights were suspended due to hostilities between India and Pakistan.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.