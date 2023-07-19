Heavy rain, strong winds to affect Fiji

Suva, July 19 (IANS) The Fiji Meteorological Service issued a heavy rain alert on Wednesday, saying a trough of low pressure with associated clouds and heavy rainfall to the north of the island nation is expected to drift south and affect the country from Thursday until Friday.

It said the rain will sweep the Yasawa and Mamanuca Groups, Western Viti Levu, the provinces of Bua and Macuata, Kadavu, and nearby smaller islands, reports Xinhua news agency.

Localized heavy falls may lead to flooding of susceptible communities, businesses, and low-lying areas, minor roads, Iris crossings and bridges, with some disruption to traffic flow.

Heavy rain may also cause poor visibility for motorists, according to the Meteorological Service office.

Meanwhile, a high-pressure system to the far southwest of Fiji continues to direct fresh to strong southeast winds with speeds up to 50 km per hour and gusts up to 60 km per hour over the land areas of the group.

Winds of this strength are not destructive, but can break tree branches, damage crops and weak, unshielded structures like temporary sheds and tents in exposed communities, the weather office said.

A strong wind warning also remains in force for all Fiji Waters.

Southeast winds of 20 to 25 knots gusting up to 30 knots at times are expected over Fiji Waters with rough to very rough seas.

The Fiji Meteorological Service said winds are expected to gradually ease over both land and ocean from later Thursday.

