Heavy rain lashes Delhi, roads waterlogged in several areas

New Delhi, July 26 (IANS) Residents of the national capital woke up to heavy rain on Wednesday that triggered waterlogging in several parts of the city.

Waterlogging on the ITO Road hampered traffic movement in the morning rush hour.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecasted that there will be light to moderate rainfall till Thursday, which is likely to affect the prevailing temperature.

Meanwhile, the minimum temperature in Delhi on Wednesday settled at 23.8 degrees Celsius, three notches below the seasonal average, according to the IMD.

The weatherman has predicted generally cloudy sky with moderate rain in the national capital during the day with the maximum temperature expected to hover around 33 degrees Celsius.

Moreover, the relative humidity at 8.30 a.m. on Wednesday morning was recorded at 100 per cent.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.