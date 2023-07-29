Heavy rain lash parts of Delhi, min temperature recorded at 25 degrees

New Delhi, July 29 (IANS) Heavy rain lashed parts of the national capital on Saturday, with the minimum temperature recorded at 25 degrees Celsius, two notches below the seasonal average, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The weatherman has predicted generally cloudy sky with moderate rain in the city during the day while the maximum temperature expected to hover around 34 degrees Celsius.

The relative humidity at 8.30 a.m. on Saturday morning was recorded at 96 per cent.

The IMD has predicted that Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, Haryana, Chandigarh and East Rajasthan are likely to experience light to moderate fairly widespread to widespread rainfall on Saturday.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.