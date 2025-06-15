Heavy rain to lash Kerala till June 18, IMD issues red alert for five districts

Thiruvananthapuram, June 15 (IANS) The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast widespread heavy to very heavy rainfall across Kerala till June 18, prompting authorities to issue red, orange, and yellow alerts for multiple districts.

Squally weather conditions are also expected along the state’s coastline, leading to a ban on fishing activities.

A red alert, indicating extremely heavy rainfall exceeding 20 cm in 24 hours, has been issued for Malappuram and Kozhikode on June 17. The alert is extended to Wayanad, Kannur, and Kasaragod on June 18, as monsoon activity intensifies in the northern districts. The red alert represents the most severe weather warnings, indicating extremely heavy rainfall within 24 hours.

An orange alert, which signals very heavy rain ranging from 11 to 20 cm, has been announced for Pathanamthitta, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Idukki, Thrissur, and Palakkad on June 16,17.

The weather department has also issued an orange alert on June 18 in Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur, and Kasaragod.

Several other districts are under yellow alert, which is issued for expected heavy rainfall between 6 and 11 cm. The IMD has issued a yellow alert for Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, and Alappuzha on June 17, while on June 18 yellow alert is issued for Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Idukki, and Thrissur.

In addition to rainfall alerts, the IMD has warned of squally weather with wind speeds of 40 to 50 kmph, gusting up to 60 kmph along and off the Kerala coast.

These conditions are expected to prevail until June 18.

Fishermen have been strictly advised not to venture into the sea during this period due to the risk of rough sea conditions.

State disaster management officials have urged residents in vulnerable areas to exercise caution, particularly in hilly regions prone to landslides and flooding.

Local administrations have been instructed to stay on high alert and prepare for emergency response as needed. The government has also asked the public to stay updated through official weather bulletins and follow safety instructions issued by authorities.

