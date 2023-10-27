Headmaster of K’taka school suspended for throwing acid on girl student

Chitradurga (Karnataka), Oct 27 (IANS) A headmaster of government school here was suspended on Friday for allegedly throwing acid kept for cleaning toilet at a girl student.

Rangaswamy attached to the Government Higher Primary School in Jodichikkenahalli is the suspended headmaster.

Deputy Director of Public Instruction (DDPI) Ravishankara Reddy has issued the suspension order in this regard.

The victim's parents had lodged a complaint with the Chitradurga Rural police station against the accused headmaster.

On October 25, when students returned to the school after Dasara vacation, the headmaster had asked them to clean the toilets.

When eight-year-old Sinchana, a second standard student, went near the toilets which were being cleaned by the seniors despite being asked not to, the headmaster got upset and allegedly threw acid kept for toilet cleaning on her.

As the girl had suffered serious burn injuries on her back, the headmaster rushed her to a hospital where she was admitted.

He had maintained that while the seniors were cleaning the toilets, Sinchana had come there and she was asked to go back.

Meanwhile, the powder which was kept in the pocket accidentally fell on her.

The accused further said that the act was not intentional. But, Sinchana’s mother after coming to know about the incident had urged action against the head master.

