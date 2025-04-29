He made sure not to upset Vaibhav's rhythm: Bangar lauds Jaiswal's mature approach vs GT

Jaipur, April 29 (IANS) Former India cricketer and coach Sanjay Bangar lauded Rajasthan Royals opener Yashasvi Jaiswal’s composed innings of unbeaten 70 and the maturity in his approach against Gujarat Titans.

Chasing 210 for victory, Jaiswal and Vaibhav Suryavanshi gave the team a blistering start. The duo stitched 161-run partnership, the highest in RR’s history.

Jaiswal brought up his fifty off 31 balls at the start of the 12th over before Suryavanshi perished after his breathtaking knock of 101 off 38 balls, the second-fastest century in IPL history and the quickest by an Indian.

Jaiswal also became the fifth fastest player to reach 2000 runs in the Indian Premier League after scoring an unbeaten 70 off 40 balls.

Jaiswal, who is Rajasthan Royals’ top-scorer in IPL 2025 with 426 runs in 10 matches, reached the 2000-run mark in 62 innings, surpassing the legendary Sachin Tendulkar, who reached the 2000-run mark in the IPL in 63 innings

"It was an absolute gem of an innings. In the previous match, he lost his rhythm a little while chasing against RCB, but today he was very professional. He made sure not to upset the rhythm of the younger player at the other end and maintained his composure. Even when it came time to accelerate towards the end, he did so smartly.

"With the positivity this youngster has brought to Rajasthan Royals’ approach, and the improvement in their net run rate, they have leapfrogged to around 8th position, keeping their playoff hopes alive," Bangar said on JioHotstar.

Heading into Monday’s match vs GT, Jaiswal was needed only 37 to reach the milestone.

The swashbuckling left-hander is also the third fastest Indian to reach the milestone in the IPL after Ruturaj Gaikwad (57 innings) and KL Rahul (60 innings).

Chris Gayle is the fastest player to reach 2000 runs in the IPL, having crossed the mark in just 48 innings. Shaun Marsh is second on the list after reaching the 2000-run mark in 52 innings in the IPL.

