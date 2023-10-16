HDFC Bank logs higher revenue, PAT, NPA

Chennai, Oct 16 (IANS) Private sector HDFC Bank Ltd has closed the second quarter of FY24 with higher net profit, total income, and non-performing assets.

In a regulatory filing, the company said on a standalone basis for the quarter ended September 30, it had earned a total income of Rs 78,406 crore (Q2FY23 Rs 46,181.96 crore) and a net profit of Rs15,976 crore (Rs.10,605.78 crore).

For the quarter under review, the bank’s provisions came down to Rs 2,903.83 crore from Rs 3,240.13 crore provided for the corresponding period of the previous year.

On the other hand, the bank’s gross non-performing assets (NPA) and net NPA, as on September 30, stood at Rs 31,577.89 crore (Rs 18,301 crore on same date last year) and Rs 8,072.79 (Rs.4,882.67 crore).

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.