‘Have courage’: If someone misbehaves slap them with slippers, Rajasthan Guv urges female students

Jaipur, Feb 20 (IANS) Rajasthan Governor Haribhau Bagde on Thursday asked the female students to have the courage to act and that if anyone tries to misbehave they should be slapped with slippers.

“Female students must stand up against misconduct. If someone misbehaves, slap them or hit them with slippers. Don’t hesitate, have the courage to act,” said the Governor during his visit to Malakheda in the Alwar district, where he laid the foundation stone for the second phase of construction at Rajarshi Bhartrihari Matsya University in Haldina.

He further praised the bravery of female students and urged them to uphold moral values while staying strong. Expressing concern over the passive approach of bystanders in distressing situations, he remarked: “I see many videos where people record incidents instead of helping. It is shameful when a female is harassed, and instead of intervening, people take out their phones. Drop the mobile, run, and catch the culprit by the collar. Don’t wait for the police, by the time they arrive, a crime may already be committed. This mentality must change.”

The Governor also called upon the people to keep making continuous efforts to make their courses timely, useful and updated in the light of the new education policy.

Remembering Maharaja Bhartrihari, he emphasised taking inspiration from his Shataks and teachings. He told the daughters to be fearless and brave. He said that wherever there is injustice, everyone should strongly oppose it and strengthen social values.

He further highlighted the evolving landscape of education, stating that merely obtaining a degree is no longer enough.

“There was a time when degrees were scarce and jobs were plentiful. Now, the competition is tough for everyone - whether with or without reservations. Intellectual ability is what truly matters,” he claimed.

The development at Rajarshi Bhartrihari Matsya University includes the construction of residences for faculty and staff, a playground, a digital library, and other essential facilities.

With an investment of Rs 61 crore, this initiative aims to enhance the university’s infrastructure, fostering growth in education and research.

The event was attended by several dignitaries, including Union Forest and Environment Minister Bhupendra Yadav, District Collector Artika Shukla, and Vice Chancellor Sheelsindhu Pandey.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.