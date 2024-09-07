Hathras road accident: PM Modi announces ex-gratia of Rs 2 L for kin of victims killed

New Delhi, Sep 7 (IANS) Expressing grief over the Hathras road accident that claimed 12 lives, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh each for the kin of victims and Rs 50,000 for the injured.

"The Prime Minister has announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh from PMNRF for the next of kin of each deceased in the mishap in Hathras, Uttar Pradesh. The injured would be given Rs 50,000," the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said on Friday in a post on X.

The Prime Minister condoled the deaths in the accident and wished a speedy recovery to the injured.

"The road accident in Hathras, Uttar Pradesh, is extremely painful. My deepest condolences to those who have lost their loved ones in this. May God give them strength in this difficult time. Along with this, I wish for the speedy recovery of the people injured in the accident. Under the supervision of the state government, the local administration is engaged in helping the victims in every possible way," added the PMO in a post on X.

The local administration is providing all possible help to the victims under the supervision of the state government, PM Modi said on X.

At least 15 people, including four women and an equal number of children, travelling in a van were killed on Friday after a roadways bus hit the vehicle from behind on National Highway 93 in Hathras district of Uttar Pradesh, officials said.

Sixteen people have also been injured in the accident and admitted to a government hospital.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday directed district officials to reach the spot and take care of the relief measures.

"The loss of life in a road accident in Hathras district is extremely sad. My condolences are with the grieving families of the deceased. Instructions have been given to the district administration officials to provide proper treatment to the injured. I pray to Lord Shri Ram to give a place to the departed souls in his feet and provide speedy recovery to the injured," CM Yogi Adityanath wrote in a post on X.

The Chief Minister has also asked the officials to ensure proper treatment of the injured.

"The bus hit the van while trying to overtake it on the Agra-Aligarh national highway," Superintendent of Police (SP) Nipun Agarwal said.

Confirming the incident, Hathras District Magistrate Ashish Kumar said that 12 people died and 16 were injured in a collision between a roadways bus and a loader vehicle in Hathras.

The accident occurred near Kanwarpur village, about 10 km from the district headquarters.

The passengers were on their way to Agra from Hathras.

The deceased have been identified as Irshad (25), Munne Khan (55), Muskan (16), Talli (28), Tabassum (28), Najma (25), Bhola (25), Khushbu (25), Jameel (50), Chote (25), Ayan (two), Sufiyan (one), Alfaz (six), Shoaib (five) and Ishrat (50).

The Chief Minister has given instructions to provide a financial assistance of Rs 2 lakh each to the kin of the deceased and Rs 50,000 each to those seriously injured.

President Droupadi Murmu condoled the loss of lives in the accident and prayed for a speedy recovery of the injured.

“The news of the deaths of several people in a road accident in Hathras district of Uttar Pradesh is extremely sad. I express my deepest condolences to the bereaved families who lost their loved ones and pray for a speedy recovery of those injured," President Murmu said in a post on X.

Congress General Secretary, Priyanka Gandhi, also offered condolences to the bereaved families and appealed to the state government for providing proper assistance to the affected families.

"The news of the death of a large number of people in the horrific road accident in Hathras, Uttar Pradesh, is extremely sad. May God grant peace to the departed souls. My deepest condolences to the bereaved families. Praying for the speedy recovery of the injured. I appeal to the state government that the victims should get immediate treatment and the affected families should be given adequate compensation," Priyanka Gandhi wrote on Friday in a post on X.

