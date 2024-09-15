Haryana polls: 62 candidates file nominations in Gurgaon’s four Assembly seats

Gurugram, Sep 15 (IANS) Gurugram district is set to witness a crucial political contest as 62 candidates are in the fray for four Assembly seats in the upcoming Assembly elections.

District Election Officer and Deputy Commissioner Gurugram Nishant Kumar Yadav said that election symbols will be allotted to the candidates who have filed nominations in all four Assembly constituencies of the district namely Pataudi, Badshahpur, Gurgaon and Sohna on Sunday.

He said candidates who are willing to withdraw their nomination papers can withdraw by September 16 after that the nomination papers will not be considered.

Yadav said that to withdraw the nomination, it is important to submit Form 5. If the candidate is not there, then it is mandatory for the candidate, agent and proposer to take written permission from the candidate to fill Form 5.

He informed that in the district, 8 candidates have filed their nomination papers in the Pataudi Assembly, 15 in Badshahpur, 20 in Gurgaon Assembly and 19 in Sohna Assembly.

The District Election Officer called upon all the candidates to ensure that they follow the instructions issued by the Election Commission.

It is mandatory for the candidate to take permission from the administration for rallies, road shows and other programs. If any candidate violates norms, then necessary action will be taken against them under the rules laid down by the Election Commission.

He informed that voting for the Assembly elections will be held on October 5 and counting will be held on October 8, the result will be declared along with the counting.

Haryana - known for its politically charged environment - is expected to see intense competition with various regional and national parties fielding strong candidates.

The two major national parties BJP and the Congress are leaving no stone unturned in its quest to win the elections and cement its influence in the state.

The BJP's campaign is led by top national leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.

The BJP’s strategy centres on highlighting development projects, promising better governance, and focusing on national security to appeal to voters in Haryana.

