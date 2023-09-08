Haryana farmers await flood relief, says Hooda

Rohtak, Sept 8 (IANS) Haryana former Chief Minister Bhupinder Hooda on Friday said that farmers of the state have been awaiting flood compensation despite the government admitting that over 14 lakh acres of crops had been damaged.

“Only a few farmers have received nominal compensation and thousands of crores are still pending as the government has entangled farmers in the web of portals instead of giving compensation,” the Congress leader said.

Taking to the media here, the Leader of Opposition said there is also a deliberate delay in notifying insurance companies. “The government notified insurance on July 25 and this is why farmers are not able to claim for the losses incurred in May, June and July as farmers have to file claim within 72 hours,” he said.

“For three months, the farmers did not know which company to apply for the claim. If the government had notified the companies in time and farmers could have registered the claims in time, they could have got more insurance amount,” he said.

He expressed concern over the dilapidated roads in the state, including Rohtak.

“Wherever I had a chance to visit, I found the roads in bad condition. It seems as if the government has left this task to God,” he pointed out.

Hooda said industrial areas have been facing electricity shortage. “Orders to ban generators have been issued in the NCR region. In such a situation, if the government does not provide electricity to the industry, then how will the industries operate,” he said.

“The indifference of the BJP-JJP government towards industrial areas is visible all over Haryana. After the Congress tenure, not a single new IMT was established in the past nine years. The government did not take any steps to develop the already established IMTs,” he added.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.