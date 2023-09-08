Haryana to develop industrial area in Hisar district

Chandigarh, Sept 8 (IANS) Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Friday announced the development of an industrial area spanning 100 acres under the Programme to Accelerate Development for MSME Advancement (PADMA) scheme in Khanpur village in Hisar district.

This initiative aims to stimulate Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) units in Khanpur and its neighbouring villages. Under this scheme, the Khanpur village Panchayat will propose to allocate 100 acres.

In addition, in response to the requests from Gurana villagers the Chief Minister has also announced the relocation of the village tehsil from Hansi to Barwala and the shifting of the market committee area to Barwala.

The Chief Minister directly engaged with the people during a Jan Samvad held in Gurana village of the Narnaund assembly.

Khattar also announced several development projects.

The Chief Minister said upon assuming office in 2014, the government introduced a new system, resulting in the implementation of numerous welfare schemes.

The practices of nepotism and corruption in government jobs were curtailed, and deserving young individuals were provided with employment opportunities. He highlighted that in Gurana village alone 55 youths secured government jobs based on their qualifications, with 10 of them appointed in central government roles and 45 in state government positions.

During the Jan Samvad, old-age pensions cards were provided to 10 residents of the village. The Chief Minister mentioned that under the Ayushman Bharat Yojana, medical treatment up to Rs 5 lakh is being provided free of cost to the underprivileged.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.