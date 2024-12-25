Haryana CM reviews construction of 700-bed hospital in Gurugram

Gurugram, Dec 25 (IANS) Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Tuesday chaired a review meeting regarding the construction process of the 700-bed civil hospital to be built in Gurugram.

The hospital will be constructed as part of efforts to improve healthcare services in the region.

During the meeting, the Additional Chief Secretary, Health Department, Sudhir Rajpal, while providing an update on the construction progress of the civil hospital in Civil Lines, shared that the hospital will be built on 7.73 acres of land at a cost of around Rs 990 crore.

The hospital will consist of a 13-storey building, including a basement, ground floor, and 11 floors.

The hospital will include 60 ICU beds, 12 operation theatres, and an emergency helipad, among other important facilities.

He further shared that at present there is a nearby government school built on nearly 1.5 acres of land to provide more space for the hospital's future needs and improve public access to the facility.

The state government can think of shifting the school building on the opposite side of the road to a 2.5-acre plot of land owned by the Education Department.

Meanwhile, after receiving a detailed report on the progress of the hospital's construction, the Chief Minister directed that arrangements should be made according to the project's timeline.

He further directed the officers to ensure that the hospital meets the future medical needs of the city.

He also directed that the new building for the school, proposed by the Education Department, be constructed in a multi-story design.

He said that the school should continue to operate in its current building until the new one is ready.

Union Minister of State Rao Inderjit Singh, Health Minister Aarti Singh Rao, Industries and Commerce, Environment, Forest and Wildlife Minister, Rao Narbir Singh, Pataudi MLA, Bimla Chaudhary, Sohna MLA Tejpal Tanwar, Gurugram MLA Mukesh Sharma, CMO Virender Yadav and other officers also remained present during this occasion.

