Haryana CM inaugurates, lays foundation of 87 projects worth Rs 184 crore

Gurugram, Aug 10 (IANS) In a major development boost for the Pataudi Assembly constituency in Haryana's Gurugram district, Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Saturday inaugurated and laid the foundation for 87 projects worth approximately Rs 184 crore.

This extensive range of projects is set to improve local infrastructure, public services, and community facilities, marking a significant leap forward in the development of the region.

During a public meeting held in Pataudi, the Chief Minister reiterated his government's commitment to the constituency by announcing an additional Rs 10 crore for various development works.

He also announced the opening of a Veterinary Polyclinic and Animal Trauma Centre in the village of Taj Nagar, Gurugram, subject to land availability, at an estimated cost of Rs 1 crore.

Furthermore, he announced the establishment of a Polytechnic College in the village of Majri at a cost of Rs 3.50 crore, declaring the Pataudi-Farukhnagar zone from a low potential zone to a medium potential zone, and an allocation of Rs 2.5 crore for improving Public Works Department roads.

The Chief Minister also addressed the issue of electricity in the region by announcing the construction of 33-33 KV power houses in the villages of Siwari, Jasat, and Daulatabad at a cost of Rs 20.50 crore.

Additionally, he announced the construction of a new Municipal Corporation building in Manesar, at an estimated cost of Rs 76 crore.

Discussions will be held with NHAI to elevate the Hodal-Nuh, Pataudi-Patauda Road to National Highway status.

Addressing the gathering at the public meeting, the CM said: "Our government is working diligently to resolve people's problems. The government is taking new decisions to simplify lives. In the past 10 years, our double-engine government has not only transformed India but also worked on transforming Haryana."

Saini, while criticising the opposition, said that those who are now demanding an account of the work carried out by our government should note that "their government worked in a commission mode, while our double-engine government operates in mission mode".

