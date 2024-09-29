Haryana CEO questions Ram Rahim's parole request before polls

New Delhi, Sep 29 (IANS) The Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) of Haryana on Sunday asked the state government to clarify the "compelling circumstances" justifying the temporary release of Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh, the Dera Sacha Sauda Chief, for 20 days just ahead of the Assembly elections in the state.

Ram Rahim is serving a 20-year jail term for raping two of his disciples and for the murder of a journalist. He has once again sought parole for 20 days, with the request coming just ahead of the October 5 Haryana Assembly polls.

The parole request has raised concerns as it was made so close to the elections, prompting the jail administration to forward the application to the Election Commission (EC). In response, the CEO has questioned the prisons department, demanding an explanation of the “compelling emergent reasons” for the parole, as required by EC guidelines.

As per an EC directive issued in April 2019 to all states, parole should only be granted in cases of "extreme emergency" and strict measures should be taken to ensure that the convict does not engage in any election-related activities during the time when they are out on parole.

Ram Rahim was previously granted a 21-day furlough on August 13, 2024, making it the tenth time in four years that he has received a temporary release. This year alone, he has already been on parole for 50 days.

The Opposition has accused Ram Rahim of attempting to leverage the parole to gain political advantage during the forthcoming elections.

Ram Rahim was sentenced to 20 years' imprisonment in August 2017 for the sexual assault of two women. Additionally, in January 2019, a special CBI court in Panchkula sentenced him and three others to life imprisonment for the murder of journalist Ram Chander Chhatrapati, a case dating back 16 years.

Following his conviction on August 25, 2017, violent protests erupted in Panchkula and Sirsa, resulting in the deaths of 41 people and injuries to over 260 others.

