Haryana BJP chief Badoli booked on rape charge in Himachal

Chandigarh, Jan 14 (IANS) Troubles have increased for Haryana BJP President Mohan Lal Badoli, 61, as a rape case has been registered against him in Himachal Pradesh and singer Rocky Mittal.

A first information report (FIR) was registered against them at a police station in the tourist resort Kasauli in the Solan district. According to the police, the complainant, a resident of Haryana, has alleged that about one and a half years ago both of them raped her on the pretext of arranging a government job for her. Both of them also threatened to kill her.

The woman lodged a complaint in the Kasauli police station, after which the police registered a case. The case was registered on December 13, 2024.

The woman alleged that she was forcibly made to drink alcohol and raped in a hotel in Kasauli. It is learnt that the incident took place on July 7, 2023. In the case, Rocky Mittal, alias Jai Bhagwan, is accused of luring the woman to become an actress while Baroli is accused of luring her with a government job.

In the complaint, the woman has also accused both of them of threatening to kill her.

Superintended of Police Gaurav Singh, who is posted in Solan, told the media about the registration of the case. He said the case investigation is underway.

In July last year, first-time lawmaker Badoli, a Brahmin, was appointed president of the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) Haryana unit. He took over the party’s reins from Nayab Saini, who was made the Chief Minister, in the run-up to the Assembly polls.

With a Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) background, Badoli started his political career by winning the Zila Parishad election from Murthal, a first for a BJP candidate. He had contested the 2024 Lok Sabha elections from Sonipat but lost to Congress' Satpal Brahamchari by a margin of over 21,000 votes.

