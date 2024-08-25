Harry Kane eyes trophy glory under Vincent Kompany, says Lothar Matthaus

New Delhi, Aug 25 (IANS) England captain Harry Kane is poised to finally end his elusive hunt for major silverware under the guidance of new Bayern Munich manager Vincent Kompany, according to German football legend Lothar Matthaus.

Despite netting a remarkable 36 goals in his debut Bundesliga campaign, Kane's first season at Bayern Munich ended in disappointment. The Bavarians shockingly finished third, a massive 18 points behind champions Bayer Leverkusen, while also suffering surprise exits in the German Cup and Champions League.

Bayern’s failure saw head coach Thomas Tuchel depart the club with a year remaining on his contract. Kompany, who joined after leaving Burnley following their Premier League relegation, now shoulders the responsibility of restoring Bayern’s dominance. The Belgian’s first league game in charge sees Bayern visit Wolfsburg on Sunday, with Kane set to lead the line.

Germany legend Matthaus, who won seven Bundesliga titles with Bayern, is optimistic about Kane’s future success at the club with Kompany at the helm. Speaking to BBC Sport, he said: "I do not think he [Kane] will score 36 goals again. But perhaps he will not need to. He will be motivated this year with a new coach, with a new team, with a new spirit."

Kane’s high-profile move to Bayern from Tottenham Hotspur in August 2023 for 100 million Euros plus add-ons was expected to bring instant success, but the striker’s goal-scoring feats were overshadowed by Bayern’s disjointed campaign. The atmosphere at the club had deteriorated under Tuchel, according to Matthäus.

"In the last two years, Bayern Munich was not a family. Bayern Munich was a one-man show, and that one-man show was Thomas Tuchel," Matthaus remarked. "He is a good coach, but not for Bayern Munich."

The former World Cup-winning captain claimed Tuchel’s constant doubts about established players like Joshua Kimmich and Leon Goretzka eroded team morale. "The atmosphere was not good because everyone was thinking, ‘I am not good enough for Bayern Munich anymore but I won eight titles in the last eight years, I won the Champions League and I play for the Germany national team. What does he want?’"

Matthaus believes Kompany, who faced Kane multiple times in the Premier League and during Belgium’s 2-0 victory over England in the 2018 World Cup, will bring harmony back to the dressing room. Despite being initially surprised by Kompany’s appointment, Matthäus now sees it as a positive step for the club.

"The new coach is talking with the players, he is hugging the players, talking clearly with them about what he expects. The atmosphere is much better and I think that atmosphere, as you saw it last year in Leverkusen, can make the difference."

As for the Bundesliga title race, Matthäus expects a close battle between Bayern and defending champions Leverkusen. "Bayer Leverkusen and Bayern Munich are the favorites for me. I see them both at the same level, but I have this feeling that Bayern Munich will win."

