Harry Brook dethrones Joe Root as No. 1 Test batter

Dubai, Dec 11 (IANS) England’s rising star Harry Brook claimed the coveted No. 1 spot in the ICC Men’s Test Batter Rankings. Brook’s ascent marks the first time in his career he has held the top position, dethroning his legendary teammate Joe Root.

The change in rankings comes on the back of Brook’s sensational form, highlighted by his eighth Test century against New Zealand at the Basin Reserve in Wellington. The 25-year-old scored a sublime 123 and a quick-fire 55 in England’s commanding 323-run victory over the New Zealand, earning him a career-high rating of 898 points. Brook now edges past Root, who has 897 points, by just one point to take the top spot.

Brook’s rise to the top is significant, as it places him alongside cricketing legends like Sachin Tendulkar, with both having achieved the equal 34th-highest rating in Test history. His consistent performances have been instrumental in England’s resurgence under coach Brendon McCullum and captain Ben Stokes, a period marked by their aggressive "Bazball" approach to Test cricket.

While Brook and Root dominate the headlines, other batters also made significant moves in the ICC rankings. Australia’s Travis Head climbed six places to reach fifth, thanks to his brilliant form in the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy. South African captain Temba Bavuma also made strides, jumping three spots to seventh after a stellar century against the West Indies.

Former No. 1 Marnus Labuschagne improved three places to sit at 13th, while Sri Lanka’s Dinesh Chandimal rose to 15th. South African wicketkeeper Kyle Verreynne was the biggest mover among batters, leaping 15 places to claim the 23rd spot.

Jasprit Bumrah remains the world’s top-ranked Test bowler, but the competition is intensifying. Australian skipper Pat Cummins moved up to fourth, while New Zealand’s Matt Henry climbed to ninth following impactful performances.

Other fast bowlers also made notable progress, with Mitchell Starc rising three spots to 11th, Chris Woakes gaining two places to 15th, and England’s Gus Atkinson jumping four positions to 17th. South African spinner Keshav Maharaj re-entered the top 20, climbing to an equal 18th spot after his match-winning efforts against Sri Lanka.

India’s Ravindra Jadeja continues to dominate the Test all-rounder rankings, with Bangladesh captain Mehidy Hasan Miraz moving to second following his contributions in the Caribbean.

In ODIs, West Indies players Shai Hope and Gudakesh Motie climbed the rankings, with Hope moving to eighth among batters and Motie reaching ninth among bowlers.

Pakistan also had reasons to celebrate in T20Is, as captain Mohammad Rizwan rose two places to sixth among batters. Meanwhile, their pace spearhead Shaheen Afridi made a significant leap, gaining six spots to reach 20th in the bowling rankings.

