'Hariyalo Rajasthan': More than 11 crore spalling planted in 2025, says CM Sharma

Jaipur, Aug 29 (IANS) Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma said on Friday that the state government launched the 'Hariyalo Rajasthan' campaign on the occasion of Hariyali Teej last year, with the aim of increasing greenery in the state.

"Against the target of planting seven crore saplings in the first year of the campaign, 7.5 crore were planted by the state government," the Chief Minister added.

"This year, against the target of 10 crore saplings, more than 11 crore have already been planted," he said.

A total of 18.5 crore saplings have been planted so far in Rajasthan, CM Sharma added.

The state government has set a target of planting 50 crore trees in next five years and making Rajasthan a green state, he said.

A new record was also created at Todaraisingh in Tonk district, where 60,000 saplings were planted simultaneously during a programme held under initiatives such as "Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam" and "Hariyalo Rajasthan", the Chief Minister noted.

Addressing the public gathering, CM Sharma said that worship of nature has been an integral part of Indian culture, where trees, water sources, and mountains hold a revered place.

Referring to the Bisalpur dam, the temple of Bholenath, and the surrounding green hills, he said that such natural sites reflect this deep connection with the environment.

"Inspired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's campaign "Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam", the state government has given shape to "Hariyalo Rajasthan" as a mark of respect towards Mother Earth," the Chief Minister added.

He said that under the Green Aravalli Development Project worth Rs 250 crore, plantation work is being carried out over 32,000 hectares in 19 districts during this monsoon to conserve and rejuvenate the Aravalli mountain range.

The Chief Minister also added that the state government is making continuous efforts to provide drinking water and irrigation facilities to farmers.

"Important initiatives include the Ramjal Setu Link Project for eastern Rajasthan, the Yamuna Water Agreement for Shekhawati region, the plan to connect Mahi Dam with Jawai Dam for western and southern Rajasthan, and the project to bring water from the Brahmani river to Bisalpur Dam."

"Alongside this, the state government is working towards ensuring daytime electricity for all farmers by 2027, with 22 districts in Rajasthan already receiving this benefit. Farmers are being empowered as both food and energy providers, and livestock farmers are also being supported through the Gopal Credit Card scheme."

CM Sharma also criticised the previous Congress-led state government, saying that repeated incidents of examination paper leaks shattered the dreams of the youth.

He said that the BJP-led state government constituted a Special Investigation Team, arrested the culprits, and ensured strict action against those responsible.

"In the last one-and-a-half years, not a single paper leak has taken place. Recruitment exams have been conducted with complete transparency, and thousands of youth have been given appointments towards the target of four lakh government jobs in last five years. A full-year recruitment calendar has also been released," he added.

Highlighting the development in Tonk district, the Chief Minister said that in the past one-and-a-half years, more work has been completed than the previous Congress government did in five years.

"Major projects include the detailed project report (DPR) for Nasirabad–Deoli four-lane road worth Rs 650 crore, a DPR for a culvert on the Banas river worth Rs 147 crore, repair and renovation of Bisalpur canals worth Rs 103 crore, and new drinking water schemes for Niwai, Diggi, and Lamba Harisingh worth Rs 92.15 crore. Additionally, a Rs 275 crore project is being undertaken to enhance water supply in Tonk town, and roads worth Rs 58.50 crore are being constructed in Dewal and Nagar."

During the programme, the Chief Minister also laid the foundation stone for various projects, including Malpura–Deoli road widening (worth Rs 20 crore), Uniara Khurd–Kishanpura road construction (worth Rs 25 crore+), a water supply scheme in Todaraisingh (worth Rs 24 crore+), and water conservation works in Aligarh (worth Rs 4.5 crore+).

Earlier, the Chief Minister planted a 'Sindoor' sapling as part of the plantation drive.

On this occasion, Public Health Engineering Minister Kanhaiya Lal Choudhary described CM Sharma as the "Bhagirath of Rajasthan", who is ensuring adequate water availability for the state.

Minister of State for Energy (Independent Charge) Hiralal Nagar said that significant progress is being made in the energy sector under the Chief Minister's leadership.

