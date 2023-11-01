Hardik Pandya excited for PKL 10, taps into Kabaddi fan within him

New Delhi, Nov 1 (IANS) India star all-rounder Hardik Pandya is embracing his love for Kabaddi and encouraging fans to join in the excitement of the Pro Kabaddi League Season 10, which is set to commence on December 2 in Ahmedabad.

In a light-hearted video shared by Star Sports, Hardik Pandya taps into the Kabaddi fan within him, expressing his enthusiasm for the upcoming PKL season, saying "His heart beats for cricket but he breathes Kabaddi."

The tenth season of the PKL will kick off with the resumption of the rivalry between Gujarat Giants and Telugu Titans. Top stars such as Pawan Sehrawat, Fazel Atrachali, Ajinkya Pawar & Naveen Kumar are all set to mesmerize the fans through high-octane clashes on the opening weekend.

The Pro Kabaddi League has become a remarkable journey for the sport in India, and this 10th season is a significant milestone, marking a decade of growth, passion, and popularity for Kabaddi.

