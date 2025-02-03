Harbhajan urges Abhishek to bowl more, says he possesses qualities of a good left-arm spinner

New Delhi, Feb 3 (IANS) Former India spinner Harbhajan Singh has expressed his belief in Abhishek Sharma's potential as a full-time left-arm spinner and urged the young all-rounder to focus more on his bowling.

Harbhajan’s comments came after Abhishek’s record-breaking performance in India’s 150-run victory over England at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Sunday, where he smashed India's second-fastest T20I century, reaching the landmark in just 37 balls.

Abhishek’s power-hitting performance was nothing short of sensational, as he hit 13 sixes — the most by an Indian batter in a T20I innings — to help India post a commanding total of 247 runs. His knock sent England’s bowlers into a tailspin, with the visitors eventually being bowled out for 97 in just 10.3 overs, handing India a dominant win.

However, Harbhajan Singh, who has seen Abhishek’s growth from an early stage in his career, emphasized that the young batter’s bowling skills have huge untapped potential that could make him a more valuable all-rounder for the team.

While Abhishek has made his mark as a dynamic batter, Harbhajan believes that he could take his game to the next level by investing more time and effort into his bowling.

"I want to see Abhishek bowl a bit more. He is a very good bowler. When I saw him early in his career, I noticed his seam position was excellent. However, he doesn’t put as much effort into his bowling as he does into his batting," Harbhajan said on the sidelines of ILT20.

"Every time he meets me, I remind him— even now— that we need to talk about his bowling first. Batting is his first love, and he will continue to excel at it. But he can certainly work more on his bowling. He possesses all the qualities of a good left-arm spinner."

Despite his remarkable batting performances, Abhishek’s bowling has also shown promise. The left-arm spinner has taken six wickets in his T20I career so far, with an economy rate of just under 6 in his 19 overs. His ability to contribute both with the bat and ball is in line with India’s approach under Gautam Gambhir’s coaching, where the team has focused on grooming batters who can also contribute with the ball.

Harbhajan also took the opportunity to reflect on Abhishek’s journey, particularly his fearless attitude, which was evident from his early days in domestic cricket.

Abhishek made his Ranji Trophy debut for Punjab in 2017 under Harbhajan’s captaincy, and even at the age of 17, his fearless approach to batting was clear.

"He was fearless from the start. He doesn’t concern himself with the bowler’s reputation—if the ball is in his arc, he will go for the shot," Harbhajan recalled.

"I remember a four-day game where the mid-wicket was on the boundary and a left-arm spinner was bowling. But Abhishek stepped out and hit a six. I didn’t want to change him. He was naturally fearless, and if I could help him improve, I was always willing."

That match saw Abhishek score 94 runs on debut, and he ended the season with 202 runs in just four matches—a promising start that showcased his potential as an aggressive batter. Harbhajan recalled how he admired Abhishek’s natural fearlessness and how, as a mentor, he could only help refine those instincts rather than change them.

Abhishek’s contribution to the recent five-match T20I series against England was monumental. He finished as the leading run-scorer, amassing an impressive 279 runs, nearly doubling the tally of second-placed Jos Buttler. His performances were a blend of consistency and explosive power, and his all-round contribution helped India dominate the series.

"Abhishek Sharma’s all-round performance in the series was exceptional," Harbhajan said. “Not only did he display his batting prowess, but he also showed that he could be a valuable asset with the ball. He just needs to fine-tune his skills, and there’s no limit to what he can achieve in the future."

