'Happy with the effort but not with result': Crispin Chhetri on India's performance in Pink Ladies Cup

Sharjah, Feb 25 (IANS) The Indian senior women's team will face the Korea Republic in their third and final friendly match at the Pink Ladies Cup at the Al Hamriya Sports Club Stadium here on Wednesday. On Sunday, the Blue Tigresses went down fighting 0-2 to Russia, conceding mid-way through the first half and deep in injury time. In their first match, India beat Jordan 2-0.

Against Russia, it was always going to be a tough test for the defence, and after some nervy moments in the initial stages, India gradually gained confidence and held their own for large parts. But Crispin made it clear that they cannot be content with a narrow defeat and the winning mentality needs to persist against every opponent. "I think we shouldn't be happy losing with only two goals. We could have done better. We created chances and we could have scored. But I think the mentality of the players is improving after every game. The attitude we showed against Russia. I am happy with the effort but not with the result. We could have done much better," said Chettri.

Chettri, who is leading the national team for the first time, stated before the tournament that all three matches will pose different kinds of challenges, and that's how the story has panned so far. "Jordan was different from Russia. Korea will be different tomorrow. They all have contrasting playing styles and we have to adjust accordingly," he added.

Korea Republic, ranked 20th, 49 places above India, have registered two comfortable victories so far. The team coached by Shin Sang-woo beat Uzbekistan 3-0 and Thailand 4-0. It will be the eighth time that they will face India. The Taegeuk Ladies have won all previous seven meetings. "We've had two days to prepare for Korea. We know how they play. They're completely different from Russia. I think Russia is great in size and strength. But when it comes to Korea, they are quicker. Their decision-making is much faster. And I think they are much more clinical in front of the goal.

"We shouldn't be letting them run down the flanks and create cutbacks because they are very good at that. We can't let them run behind us and go for cutbacks. On the attacking front, we are looking for quick counterattacks through Manisha," he added.

Centre-back Purnima Kumari is one of the youngsters who made their senior India debut in the Pink Ladies Cup. Partnering with Sweety Devi at centre-back, the 20-year-old has been relishing the challenge in Sharjah, defending against some of the quickest and tallest players she's ever faced. But Purnima is not one bit anxious.

"I have learned a lot of things in the first experience with the national team. I am giving my best, and I am confident. Sweety-didi has been here for a long time and I'm new here but we've formed a good combination even though it's the first time we're playing together. She is telling and teaching me a lot of things. If I make a mistake, she motivates me.

"The Russians were physically strong and tall, but that didn't matter to me. I just wanted to focus on our game. They were just playing their game. I was never afraid of them. Yes, we lost, but one thing's for sure we'll always remain positive. We all have a good combination in defence and everyone trusts everyone," said Purnima.

