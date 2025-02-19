'Happy that Delhi will be led by a woman': Atishi congratulates new CM Rekha Gupta

New Delhi, Feb 19 (IANS) Aam Aadmi Party National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal and party leader Atishi congratulated Rekha Gupta, who was named as the next chief minister of Delhi.

The suspense over the next Delhi Chief Minister ended on Wednesday evening with first-time MLA Rekha Gupta being chosen as the leader of the BJP legislature party, paving the way for her to take over the post.

Gupta, the MLA from Shalimar Bagh, was chosen at a meeting of the BJP legislature party under the supervision of two central observers – former Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad and BJP national Secretary Om Prakash Dhankhar.

As the meeting began to elect the BJP legislature party leader, there was intense speculation about a woman legislator taking over the mantle. And the speculation was proved right with the election of Gupta, who will be the fourth woman Chief Minister of Delhi after Sushma Swaraj (BJP), Sheila Dikshit (Congress), and Atishi (AAP).

Responding to the development, Kejriwal wrote on X, “Many congratulations to Rekha Gupta ji on becoming the Chief Minister of Delhi. I hope that she will fulfil all the promises made to the people of Delhi. We will support her in every work for the development and welfare of the people of Delhi.”

Former Delhi CM Atishi also took to X to congratulate the new CM. She said, “Congratulations to Rekha Gupta ji on becoming the Chief Minister of Delhi. It is a matter of happiness that Delhi will be led by a woman. I hope that the promises made to the people of Delhi will be fulfilled. You will get the full support of the Aam Aadmi Party for the development of Delhi.

Rekha Gupta, the new Chief Minister will take oath at a grand swearing-in ceremony at the city’s iconic Ramlila Maidan at noon on Thursday. She will be administered the oath of office and secrecy by Lt Governor Saxena, amid the presence of top BJP brass and leaders of allied parties on the dais.

The oath ceremony will take place from 11 a.m. to 12.34 p.m., with the Chief Minister’s swearing-in set for 12.05 p.m. The event will be attended by several key political figures, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, and Lieutenant Governor V.K. Saxena, along with over 200 BJP MPs and MLAs, and invited religious leaders.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.