Chhattisgarh: Farmers in Balrampur benefiting from 'PM Kisan Samman Nidhi', praise Modi government

Balrampur, Feb 19 (IANS) The Narendra Modi government at the Centre has launched several welfare schemes aimed at benefiting the public and various sections of society. One such scheme is the "Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi", and this scheme is quite beneficial for the farmers in Balrampur district of Chhattisgarh.

Farmers in Balrampur who are availing the benefits of this scheme are all happy with the support they receive. Under this scheme, farmers receive three instalments of Rs 2,000 each annually. They use this money for agricultural purposes. Farmers in rural areas have shared that this scheme has been quite beneficial, providing them with timely funds to carry out farming activities. The money is used to purchase fertilisers and seeds for farming.

Robinson Sudhir Kujur, the Deputy Director of Agriculture in Balrampur, mentioned, "The Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi scheme started in 2018. So far, 65,830 farmers have registered for this scheme in the district. Farmers receive Rs 6,000 in three instalments each year, transferred through DBT (Direct Benefit Transfer). With this money, farmers are able to buy fertilisers, seeds, or agricultural tools as needed."

Farmer Mukesh Kumar said, "My father regularly receives money under the Kisan Samman Nidhi. The money helps us purchase fertilisers and seeds. This scheme of the Modi government is very beneficial and is helping farmers across the country. We have already received 17-18 instalments so far."

Another farmer, Mantu, shared, "We benefit greatly from the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi. Sometimes, we don’t have enough money, and in such cases, the funds we receive through the scheme help us buy fertilisers and seeds. The money is directly transferred to our bank account. A big thank you to PM Modi for this."

Farmer Manmat added, "So far, we have received 18 instalments of this scheme. We no longer need to take loans when we need money. The scheme provides us with a lot of convenience. We thank the government for this."

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.