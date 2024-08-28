Hannibal Mejbri completes permanent move from Manchester United to Burnley

Manchester, Aug 28 (IANS) Burnley have secured the services of Hannibal Mejbri from Manchester United in a permanent transfer, marking a significant addition to their squad as they aim to bounce back to the Premier League under the guidance of new manager Scott Parker.

Hannibal, who joined Manchester United from Monaco in 2019, quickly rose through the ranks. His talent was evident early on, and in 2021, he became the 239th graduate from United's esteemed Academy when he made his first-team debut against Wolverhampton Wanderers. This milestone came just days after being named the Denzil Haroun Reserve Player of the Year, a testament to his promising future.

During his time at Manchester United, Hannibal made 13 first-team appearances and scored one senior goal. His lone strike came in the 2023 season, a memorable long-range effort in a 3-1 defeat against Brighton & Hove Albion at Old Trafford.

In search of regular first-team football, Hannibal embarked on a series of loan spells to further his development. In the 2022/23 season, he joined Championship side Birmingham City, where he gained valuable experience and showcased his abilities in a competitive environment. The second half of the following season saw him take on a new challenge in Spain, where he played for Sevilla.

After spending pre-season and the start of the 2024/25 campaign with Manchester United under manager Erik ten Hag, Hannibal has now opted for a permanent move to Burnley. The Clarets, relegated from the Premier League last season, are looking to make an immediate return to the topflight, and Hannibal's arrival is seen as a crucial step in strengthening their midfield options.

