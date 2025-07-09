Hamza Shaikh named England U19 captain for opening Youth Test against India

London, July 9 (IANS) Right-handed batter Hamza Shaikh has been named as England U19 captain for opening men’s Youth Test match against India, to be held at the County Ground in Beckenham from July 12.

Shaikh returns as skipper of the 15-member playing squad after he led the England U19 side for the first time against Sri Lanka last summer. Shaikh, who played for England in 2024 Men’s U19 Cricket World Cup, was not part of the U19s tour to South Africa in the winter after he was called into the Lions squad.

The squad also includes Rocky Flintoff and Archie Vaughan, who are the sons of former England skippers Andrew Flintoff and Michael Vaughan respectively. Rocky had made 222 runs in the recent Youth ODI series against India.

Thomas Rew, who was England’s leading run-getter in the series with 280 runs in five innings, finds a place in the team, so as Alex French and Jack Home, who picked eight wickets each in the five-game series which India U19 won 3-2.

Sebastian Morgan, who featured in four Youth ODIs against India and took five wickets, including that of 14-year-old batting sensation Vaibhav Suryavanshi, has been named in a Youth Test squad for the first time.

Indian-origin Aaryan Sawant, who scored a century for the side against South Africa earlier this year, is also included alongside Ekansh Singh and Jay Singh. After the game in Beckenham, India and England U19 sides will play second red-ball game at the Ambassador Cruise Line Ground in Chelmsford from July 20-23.

England U19 squad for first Youth Test against India: Hamza Shaikh (Captain), Tazeem Ali, Jaydn Denly, Rocky Flintoff, Alex French, Alex Green, Jack Home, Ben Mayes, Sebastian Morgan, James Minto, Thomas Rew, Aaryan Sawant, Ekansh Singh, Jay Singh and Archie Vaughan.

