Hamas' requested changes on truce deal partially 'workable': Blinken

Doha, June 13 (IANS) US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has said here that some of the changes requested by Hamas regarding the latest ceasefire proposal are "workable," while some are not.

Hamas had not explicitly agreed to the proposal, and "we are determined to try to bridge the gaps," Blinken said on Wednesday in a press conference after meeting with Qatari Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani, Xinhua news agency reported.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed Hamas' response to the latest truce deal, the latest developments in Gaza, and the latest updates in the joint mediation efforts to end the war, according to a statement by the Qatari Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Qatar and Egypt announced on Tuesday that they have received a response from Hamas regarding the ceasefire proposal.

The mediators "will examine the response and coordinate with the parties concerned regarding the next steps," according to a previous statement by the Ministry on Tuesday.

