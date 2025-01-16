Hamas reaffirms ceasefire commitment amid Israel's reneging accusation

Gaza, Jan 16 (IANS) Hamas on Thursday reaffirmed its commitment to a ceasefire agreement with Israel, hours after Israeli officials accused the Palestinian militant group of attempting to alter the deal's terms at the last moment.

"We are committed to the ceasefire agreement announced by the mediators," said senior Hamas official Izzat al-Rishq in a statement, responding to claims from Israel's Prime Minister's Office that Hamas had reneged on key aspects of the arrangement in a bid for last-minute concessions. Israeli officials stated that the cabinet would not convene until mediators confirm Hamas's full acceptance of the deal.

The Israeli cabinet session to ratify the agreement has been delayed, according to Israeli public radio. Negotiators remain in Doha, working to finalize the list of Palestinian prisoners slated for release, even after Qatar announced a breakthrough agreement on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, violence has escalated. Palestinian civil defence officials reported that at least 77 Palestinians, including 21 children and 25 women, were killed in Israeli airstrikes on Gaza on Thursday. These strikes occurred despite Qatar's announcement of a ceasefire set to commence on Sunday.

"Despite the agreement, the Israeli army continues its bombing until this moment, in clear violation of the ceasefire," said Mahmoud Basal, spokesperson for Gaza's Civil Defense Authority. The Israeli military has not yet commented on the allegations, Xinhua news agency reported.

Hamas senior official Sami Abu Zuhri denounced the strikes as a "desperate attempt" by Israel to undermine the deal, urging the United States to ensure Israel's adherence to the agreement.

In a press conference on Wednesday in Doha, where the truce talks were held, Qatari Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani said the agreement, which will take effect on Sunday, includes the exchange of hostages and prisoners and return to sustainable calm that would lead to a permanent ceasefire in Gaza.

While the widely-anticipated deal represents a step toward restoring peace in the region, analysts argue that, since it does not address the deep-seated issues fueling the Israel-Palestine conflict, the path to long-lasting peace in the Middle East remains fraught with uncertainty.

