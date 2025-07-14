Hamas, PIJ say peace talks must ensure Israeli army withdrawal

Gaza, July 14 (IANS) Hamas and the Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ) said that the ongoing indirect negotiations with Israel must lead to an end to the war, full Israeli withdrawal from the Gaza Strip, opening of the crossings, and reconstruction.

The remarks came during a meeting on Sunday, between the leaders of the two movements, the location of which was not specified, Xinhua news agency reported quoting a statement released by Hamas.

The Hamas delegation was headed by Muhammad Darwish, head of Hamas' Shura Council, while Secretary-General Ziyad al-Nakhalah headed the PIJ delegation.

"The two factions discussed developments in the ongoing negotiations through international mediators and the Israeli side's responses to the proposals presented to reach a ceasefire agreement," the statement said.

The statement emphasised that any potential agreement must fulfill Palestinian aspirations, including ending the war, which has caused human suffering and heavy casualties among civilians.

The indirect negotiations between Israel and Hamas in the Qatari capital Doha are entering a "critical and complex phase," according to a Hamas source, who warned that Israel's "intransigence" could lead to the collapse of the talks.

The Hamas source said that the two delegations reviewed the Israeli responses, noting that the main obstacle to progress in the talks lies in Israel's "intransigence regarding the withdrawal maps."

He added that what is required is a preliminary withdrawal of Israeli forces to the January lines, with a guarantee of a full withdrawal from the Gaza Strip after the negotiation process.

