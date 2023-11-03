Hamas leader Ismael Haniyeh relocated to Tehran: IDF

Tel Aviv, Nov 3 (IANS) The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) claimed on Friday that the Hamas terror group’s political leader, Ismael Haniyeh, has relocated to Tehran.

The IDF said Haniyehreached Tehran in a private business jet.

The move came after reports surfaced that Israel is considering allowing Hamas leaders to evacuate Gaza in exchange of prisoners in captivity of Hamas.

Further details are awaited.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.