Hamas denies halting talks on prisoner-hostage exchange deal

Gaza, March 22 (IANS) Hamas refuted a media report that it had halted communication or talks on a prisoner exchange deal with Israel.

"We deny what the Israeli newspaper Yedioth Ahronoth reported about us cutting off communication or halting talks related to the prisoner exchange deal (with Israel)," Hamas said in a press statement.

Hamas emphasised the deal "remains the core of the negotiations and that it is following up with the mediators with all responsibility and seriousness."

The movement said it is reviewing the proposal by US envoy Steve Witkoff and the various ideas proposed to reach a prisoner-hostage exchange deal that secures prisoner release, ends the war, and achieves the Israeli withdrawal, Xinhua news agency reported.

An informed source within Hamas told Xinhua on Thursday that the movement is considering a proposal relayed by the mediators to halt the Israeli military escalation in Gaza and resume implementation of the preliminary ceasefire and prisoner-hostage exchange agreement.

The source, who preferred to remain anonymous, said negotiations are continuing to discuss the details, without providing further information about the proposal's terms.

Earlier on Friday, Hebrew newspaper Yedioth Ahronoth, citing unnamed sources, reported that Hamas had suspended all talks on a prisoner exchange agreement due to Israel's resumption of massive attacks on Gaza since Tuesday, which have killed over 590 people.

Israel resumed strikes in Gaza on Tuesday after a ceasefire that began on January 19 unraveled. The Hamas-run Gaza media office said in a statement on Thursday that the death toll from the renewed Israeli strikes in Gaza has risen to 591, in addition to 1,042 wounded.

