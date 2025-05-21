Gwalior to host Madhya Pradesh League from June 12

Gwalior, May 21 (IANS) The Madhya Pradesh League (MPL) is set to return for its latest season, commencing June 12 with matches being held in Shrimant Madhavrao Scindia Cricket Stadium here in Shankarpur. The League has been relocated from Indore to Gwalior in view of the advancing monsoon in Indore and delay in the conclusion of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Interestingly, Gwalior also hosted the inaugural edition of MPL last year, making it a familiar venue for players and organisers alike. Originally, the league was set to commence on May 27 in Indore, aligning with the IPL’s earlier scheduled conclusion on May 25.

Organised by Gwalior Division Cricket Association (GDCA) under the aegis of MP Cricket Association, the men’s competition, which featured five teams last season, has been expanded to seven, with the inclusion of teams from the Bundelkhand and Chambal regions.

The jersey unveiling ceremony will also take place in Gwalior on May 27. This season will witness the launch of a Women’s Cricket League, which will be held alongside the men’s matches. The women’s competition will feature three teams, including one representing the capital city of Bhopal.

Speaking about the Madhya Pradesh League, Chairman Mahanaaryaman Scindia said, "Gwalior holds a special place in the hearts of our players and fans, and we are thrilled to return here. With two new men’s teams and the introduction of our inaugural Women’s League, we’re proud to expand opportunities for talent across Madhya Pradesh."

Speaking about the date and tournament, Madhya Pradesh League (MPL) CEO Ravi Patankar said, "We are pleased to confirm that all logistical preparations for the venue shift have been successfully completed. With the new start date firmly in place, we look forward to delivering an exciting and seamless tournament for players and fans alike.”

Men’s teams: Gwalior Cheetahs, Bhopal Leopards, Jabalpur Royal Lions, Rewa Jaguars, Indore Pink Panthers, Chambal Ghariyals, Bundelkhand Bulls

Women’s teams: Chambal Ghariyals, Bhopal Wolves, Bundelkhand Bulls

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.