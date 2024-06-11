Guyana Amazon Warriors sign Afghanistan's Rahmanullah Gurbaz for CPL 2024

Georgetown (Guyana), June 11 (IANS) Guyana Amazon Warriors have roped in Afghanistan batter Rahmanullah Gurbaz for the upcoming season of the Caribbean Premier League (CPL). The franchise has also retained veteran spinner Imran Tahir, who led the side to their maiden title last year. Gurbaz is making a return to the franchise after his stint in 2022, where he featured in six matches, amassing 157 runs with two half-centuries.

Alongside Gurbaz, the team has retained Pakistan batters Saim Ayub and Azam Khan, as well as South African all-rounder Dwaine Pretorius. Several West Indies players including Shimron Hetmyer, Shai Hope, Romario Shepherd, and Keemo Paul have been retained in the squad.

The Warriors have three more spots to fill in their squad which will be completed at the draft in July.

Guyana Amazon Warriors have defeated Trinbago Knight Riders in the CPL 2023 final to lift their first title. The defending champions will kick off their campaign against the new franchise Antigua and Barbuda Falcons in North Sound on August 30.

The 2024 edition of CPL will run from August 29 to October 6, with matches being held in Antigua for the first time in a decade. Other venues include Barbados, Guyana, St Kitts & Nevis, Saint Lucia, and Trinidad & Tobago. The final will take place at the National Stadium in Providence, Guyana.

Guyana Amazon Warriors squad:

Imran Tahir, Shimron Hetmyer, Saim Ayub, Shai Hope, Romario Shepherd, Azam Khan, Gudakesh Motie, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Kevin Sinclair, Dwaine Pretorius, Keemo Paul, Shamar Joseph, Kevlon Anderson, Junior Sinclair.

