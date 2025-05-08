Guterres encourages efforts to de-escalate India, Pakistan conflict as diplomatic efforts afoot

United Nations, May 8 (IANS) As attacks were reported across the India-Pakistan borders, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Thursday encouraged efforts to de-escalate the confrontation there, according to his Deputy Spokesperson Farhan Haq.

"Certainly, we encourage all efforts to de-escalate the situation, and encourage both India and Pakistan to exercise maximum restraint," Haq said.

International diplomatic efforts were afoot to douse confrontation with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio speaking to Pakistan Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif and India’s External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, while Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi and Saudi Arabia’s Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Adel al-Jubeir were in New Delhi on a diplomatic mission.

Haq reiterated: "The world cannot afford another conflict between India and Pakistan, and he (Guterres) has offered his good offices" to help de-escalate the situation.

On Thursday, the conflict was spreading as Pakistan widened attacks beyond the Line of Control to other areas of India.

Aerial attacks by Pakistan targeting Jammu as well as several military stations near the western border were successfully foiled by India’s air defence systems on Thursday night.

The attempted strike, involving drones and missiles, triggered blackouts and sirens across several areas in Jammu & Kashmir, Punjab, and Rajasthan. Authorities urged residents to remain indoors and vigilant as emergency protocols were activated.

India has reportedly undertaken retaliatory action in the wake of the attacks.

According to the Integrated Defence Staff, there was no damage to the military stations, including Jammu and Udhampur.

According to sources, the Indian air defences neutralised several drones launched near the Jammu airport, with no casualties reported.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.