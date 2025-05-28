Gurvinder Singh: A people’s Padma journey in a wheelchair

Bhopal, May 28 (IANS) In a quiet corner of Sirsa, Haryana, Gurvinder Singh defied fate with resilience and service.

In 1997, a tragic accident changed his life forever, leaving him paralysed from the waist down. What could have been a story of despair instead became one of unwavering strength.

His wheelchair did not confine him, it became his means to serve, said Modi Story, a popular social media handle on X.

Then, in 2024, his dedication caught the nation’s attention.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ‘People’s Padma’ initiative aimed to recognise unsung heroes, those who served without seeking the spotlight.

Gurvinder’s relentless “sewa” was finally acknowledged at Rashtrapati Bhavan. As the President presented him with the prestigious Padma Shri award, his name echoed beyond the villages of Haryana.

The country recognised him, but Gurvinder remained unchanged.

“I received a call from the Union Home Ministry in New Delhi, informing me that I had been selected for the Padma Shri. I was surprised but happy to know that our organisation, Bhai Kanhaiya Trust, was going to receive a national award, even though we had never been given a state award.”

“Our Prime Minister, Narendra Modi ji, has directed officers to select people who are genuinely working for the public. At Rashtrapati Bhavan, I met several people who were truly dedicated to their work. Most of them did not even know about the Padma Shri award,” he said in an interview available on the X handle Modi Story.

Determined not to let his physical limitations define him, Gurvinder focused on what he could do rather than what he had lost. He began working with specially-abled children, teaching them that dreams did not have to be limited by circumstances.

His compassion extended beyond classrooms as he helped abandoned women find dignity and hope. He transformed his struggle into action by offering free ambulance services, ensuring that no patient had to suffer due to a lack of transport.

His work was not broadcast on television, nor did he seek recognition. His acts of kindness spread only through word of mouth, his name whispered in homes across Haryana as the man who turned adversity into purpose.

True service, after all, does not need recognition; it transforms lives silently, just as Gurvinder Singh has done for years.

His journey remains an inspiration, proving that perseverance and compassion can turn personal tragedy into a force for good.

“He never had a mic, a stage, or a spotlight. But through PM Modi’s vision of a ‘People’s Padma’, his silent sewa reached Rashtrapati Bhavan in 2024 — and the nation heard his name,” the post on X handle of Modi Story said.

