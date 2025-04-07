Gurugram: Wanted criminal with bounty of Rs 20,000 held in murder case

Gurugram, April 7 (IANS) A crime branch team of the Gurugram Police has arrested a wanted criminal carrying a bounty of Rs 20,000 in connection with the two murder cases that he had committed in Gurugram, police said.

An official said that the accused was identified as Satyapriya Saini, a resident of Dehradun, Uttarakhand, who had been absconding since 2020.

He said that Saini had killed Satyaveer Singh Malik, who was the sub-inspector in the Cooperative Department, in January 2021.

He further added that in this case, the Gurugram Police had announced a Rs 20,000 on his arrest; however, in this murder case, the police had also nabbed his woman accomplice earlier in 2021.

The official said that the accused was also absconding in another murder case of a woman, which was related to the Udyog Vihar Police Station area of Gurugram in 2020.

He said that during the investigation, a police team led by Sub-Inspector Lalit Kumar arrested the absconding accused in Dehradun on Friday and took him on police remand after producing him before the court.

He said that a Manesar police team of the Gurugram Police had received information on January 13, 2021, regarding a person who was lying near a car around the Polytechnic College on the service road towards Panchgaon on NH-48.

“On receiving the information, the police team reached the spot and informed the victim’s family. The victim was shifted to the hospital, where the doctors declared the victim dead,” he said.

The official added that based on the deceased son’s complaint, police registered a case; however, after an autopsy report of the victim, a murder section was also added to the FIR at the Manesar police station.

“During police interrogation, it was found that the accused Satyapriya, along with his woman associate, had killed the victim due to a monetary dispute. He killed the victim by hitting him with a pickup vehicle at the behest of the female accused and tried to show it as an accident. Additionally, in the other case, the accused had also confessed that he had also killed a woman identified as Laxmi and dumped her body in Roorkee in 2020. This case was related to Udyog Vihar police station, Gurugram,” Sandeep Kumar, Spokesperson of the Gurugram Police, said.

