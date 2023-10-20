Gurugram: Three including two minors held for killing teenager (Lead)

Gurugram, Oct 20 (IANS) Crime Branch Unit of Gurugram Police have arrested three accused including two minors for allegedly murdering 18-year-old teenager, police said.

The suspect has been identified as Rohan (21) and two minors. The trio accused was arrested from Delhi on Friday.

The prime accused Rohan told the police that he and the deceased had an altercation at around 12.30 a.m outside the Ramlila Maidan in Gurugram's Bhim Nagar area and he along with his accomplice shot him dead and fled the spot.

A case of murder was registered against the unknown suspects at the City Police Station in Gurugram, police said.

