Gurugram: Six held for demanding ransom from earth mover company

Gurugram, Oct 17 (IANS) Six gang members of the Dheeraj Nakhdola and Rathi gang have been arrested for allegedly demanding a ransom from an earth mover company owner here in Gurugram, police said.

The accused allegedly had planned to extort money after kidnapping the company owner or staff.

Those arrested have been identified as Dheeraj (40) a resident of village Nakhdola, Gurugram, Samunder Deshwal alias Rathi (21) a resident of village Atawala district Panipat, Sagar (21) of village Atawala district Panipat, Manish (23) of Jhajjar district, Anuj (24 ) of village Dharampur, Gurugram and Vikas (28) resident of village Khacharoli district Jhajjar.

The police have also recovered 04 pistols, 01 revolver, 05 magazines and 35 live cartridges from their possession.

According to the police, a representative of the earth movers company told the police that their company does the work of digging soil at the construction site.

On October 5, basement digging work was being done by their company in Conscient Company Sector-80, Gurugram, where two persons came in a Scorpio car and introduced themselves as Samuder Deshwal alias Rathi and members of Dheeraj Nakhdola gang and threatened to kill them if they did not give money in exchange for stopping the digging or working on the site.

On this complaint, a case was registered under the relevant sections at the Kherki Daula Police Station, Gurugram.

Various police teams of Gurugram Police were formed to nab the accused in this series the police team nabbed all the six accused from Nakhadola village who were planning to kidnap the owner or clerk of the Earth Movers Company.

During initial police interrogation, it was found that the accused wanted to establish the supremacy of their gang in Gurugram, for which they went to the site of an earth movers company and threatened to stop the work or pay money in exchange for work and threatened to kill them if they worked without paying money.

"When the accused did not get any response from the company, the accused gathered to teach the company owner a lesson and planned to get ransom after kidnapping the company owner or other staff, but before they executed the crime, the police caught them along with weapons," Varun Dahiya, ACP (crime) said.

The police also found that the accused used to work earlier in the Ashok Rathi gang, but now they work for both the Dheeraj Nakhdola gang and the Rathi gang.

From the observation of the criminal records of the accused, it was found that accused Dheeraj has eight cases registered against him in Gurugram in relation to assault, ransom, attempt to murder, and murder and all other accused have 04 cases each registered against them in Gurugram in relation to assault, attempt to murder and ransom.

