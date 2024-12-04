Gurugram: MCG imposes Rs 36.70 lakh fine against 879 for violating GRAP norms

Gurugram, Dec 4 (IANS) Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) took action against 879 violators and imposed a fine of Rs 36.70 lakhs as the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) is in force in the district since October 15 for the prevention of air pollution.

These include 21 challans in the case of burning garbage, 39 challans for burning coal or wood in tandoor, 202 challans for construction and demolition activities, 27 challans for dumping C&D waste, 331 challans for dumping garbage and 259 challans for banned plastic use.

MCG Commissioner Ashok Kumar Garg said that all types of activities that increase pollution are prohibited under GRAP, which include burning coal or wood in tandoor, construction and demolition, dumping and transporting construction material or debris without covering, throwing debris or garbage in public places and burning garbage are punishable offences.

"MCG teams are constantly monitoring the violators. The teams have been taking continuous action since October 15 and have imposed a fine of Rs 36.70 on 879 violators," he said.

It may be noted that The Central Air Quality Management Commission implemented GRAP in the National Capital Region and NCR region earlier in October.

Garg said that the MCG has to work seriously in compliance with the GRAP rules. Under this, along with mechanising the cleaning of roads, purified water is also being sprayed on the roads and trees.

"Instructions have been given to the concerned departments to control the level of pollution and restrictions have also been imposed by the Commission on many activities that increase pollution. There is also a provision to impose fines as per rules on those who do not follow GRAP," he said.

The MCG officials said that in compliance with GRAP, the civic authority is using 14 machines for mechanised sweeping of roads to control the pollution level and sprinkling of water through tankers on the construction sites of the civic body to prevent dust from flying.

Garg said that under the GRAP, burning garbage, throwing garbage and debris in public places, and keeping and transporting construction material without covering it is prohibited.

He also informed that the civic body is spraying STP-treated water on roads and trees to reduce and control the level of pollution.

MCG has installed 10 anti-smog guns and 18 water tankers. Apart from this, different builders in the corporation area are also using anti-smog guns to control pollution in various places.

He informed that 16 mechanised sweeping machines are working on different routes to clean the main roads.

"It has been made mandatory to follow environmental rules in construction and demolition activities. Continuous action is being taken against those doing banned activities. Citizens are requested to neither do activities that increase pollution themselves nor allow others to do so. If any person does this, information against the violates can be shared on the toll-free number 1800-180-1817," he said.

