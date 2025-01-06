Gurugram: Man arrested for stabbing colleague to death

Gurugram, Jan 6 (IANS) A 22-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly stabbing his colleague to death over a minor dispute here in the Sector 52 area, the police said.

The arrested individual has been identified as Arjun Shavtal, a resident of Cachar district in Assam.

The victim was identified as Dilip (26), a resident of Bihar who worked at Hello Stay Guest House in Sector 52.

According to the police, they received information regarding the murder of a man on Saturday.

Upon receiving information, the police team reached the spot, where it was found that the person who was stabbed had been taken to the hospital. The police team got the spot inspected by the scene-of-crime, fingerprint and dog-squad teams.

The police team also received information from the hospital that a person named Dilip had been brought to the hospital in a lifeless condition.

In this regard, the brother of the deceased told the police that his brother used to work as a housekeeper at the Hello Stay Guest House, adding that another person working as a housekeeper in this guest house stabbed his brother to death.

Based on the complaint, a case was registered under the relevant sections.

During the investigation, police nabbed the accused, Arjun, from the Sector 53 area on Sunday.

During questioning, the accused told the police that both he and Dilip used to work in the same guest house.

Dilip allegedly did not do much work of his share due to which Arjun used to threaten him, and also abuse him.

"On Saturday at around 4 p.m., a verbal spat took place between the two, and in a fit of rage, Arjun took a knife from the kitchen and stabbed Dilip to death. The knife used in committing the murder was also recovered from the spot by the police team," Sandeep Kumar, spokesperson of the Gurugram police said.

