Gurugram gets maiden Traffic Engineering Centre to improve traffic management & road safety

Gurugram, Nov 22 (IANS) To improve traffic management and road safety here in the city the Gurugram Traffic Police in collaboration with Hyundai Motor India Foundation (HMIF) inaugurated Gurugram’s first Traffic Engineering Centre and Organisation Development Centre, at the DCP (traffic) office in Gurugram on Friday.

The Centre is equipped with cutting-edge technology that can monitor 1,100 cameras from a single location, ensuring streamlined management for swift action and better response time.

Traffic Police officers will receive dedicated training to enhance their skills and knowledge of traffic and accident management.

A significant step towards enhancing road safety in the city, the Traffic Engineering Centre monitors 218 junctions, helping manage traffic better, analysing accidents and their causes, detecting faults, and sharing recommendations for improvement.

Additionally, the Organization Development Centre will act as a training ground for Traffic Police personnel, where they will be trained for better and more effective traffic management across the city.

Speaking on this occasion, Shatrujeet Kapur, Director General of Police (DGP), Haryana, said: "This centre will prove to be effective in improving traffic management in Gurugram. This will reduce road accidents and reduce deaths in road accidents. During this, he said that the Institute of Road Traffic Education (IRTE) is a leading institution for road engineering and traffic engineering for road safety."

“With the help of these centres, Haryana Police will bring positive results in road engineering, traffic engineering and traffic management in Gurugram through cooperation. Both the centres established today will play an important role in traffic management by organising the traffic, and road accidents will decrease," he added.

