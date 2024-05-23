Gurugram: Campaign for sixth phase of LS polls to end today, 23 candidates in fray

Gurugram, May 23 (IANS) Campaign for the sixth phase of Lok Sabha elections will end on Thursday by 6.00 pm in Gurugram.

Among the 10 parliamentary constituencies of Haryana going to the polls in the sixth phase, Gurugram has garnered a fair share of the limelight as it is among the biggest economic centres of the country.

A total of 23 candidates are in the fray for the Gurugram Lok Sabha seat.

Five candidates from major parties candidates include Rao Inderjit Singh, contesting on Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ticket, Raj Babbar from Congress, Rahul Yadav a.k.a Fazilpuria from Jannayak Janata Party (JJP), Vijay Kumar from Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), and Sorab Khan from the Indian National Lok Dal (INLD).

The Gurugram Lok Sabha seat will witness a triangular contest with 5-time incumbent Rao Inderjit Singh, Raj Babbar and Haryanvi singer Rahul Yadav as the main contenders.

The BJP candidate has won the Gurgaon Lok Sabha seat for a record five times while Babbar has been a three-time Lok Sabha MP from Uttar Pradesh. This is the debut election of singer Fazilpuria.

There are nearly 25 lakh voters in Gurgaon Lok Sabha, who will decide the fate of these candidates on May 25, when the constituency goes to polls in the sixth phase of general elections.

Apart from this, the district administrations of Gurugram, Nuh and Rewari too are geared up to ensure fair and peaceful elections in their region, which falls under the Gurgaon Lok Sabha constituency.

Gurugram Deputy Commissioner Nishant Kumar Yadav said that more than 10,000 cops, including paramilitary force personnel, will be deployed during the polling on May 25 in all three districts.

He said so far, two contingents of CAPF had arrived in Gurugram. A total of 7,000 trained polling staff would be deployed on duty.

