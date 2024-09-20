Gurugram: Biker killed after being hit by SUV

Gurugram, Sept 20 (IANS) In a horrifying accident a 23-year-old motorcyclist lost his life after he crashed into an SUV driven on the wrong side of the road in Gurugram on Friday.

The accident took place around 5.45 am on an upscale Golf Course Road in DLF Phase-2, police said on Friday.

The footage, which was also circulated widely on social media, shows the biker riding his bike at a high speed and crashing into the SUV.

The victim was identified as Akshat Garg from Pochanpur in New Delhi’s Dwarka and was wearing safety gear, including a helmet and gloves while riding his motorcycle.

His friend, 22-year-old Pradyuman Kumar, was riding 100 ft behind him on another motorcycle. The crash was captured on a GoPro camera taken by Kumar.

The SUV driver, Kuldeep Kumar Thakur (25), is a resident of Ghitorni and the co-founder of a PR company.

The 17-second video shows Garg speeding as he tried to make a turn, only to be hit by a black SUV. The collision resulted in a loud crash.

The SUV driver was arrested but was released on bail almost immediately.

"Akshat was taking a slight turn when suddenly a Mahindra XUV 3XO appeared from the wrong side and collided with the bike head-on. The impact was such that Akshat was thrown off his bike behind the car. The front of the SUV was wrecked," Kumar told the police.

Commuters quickly gathered at the scene and emergency services were notified. An ambulance arrived and took Garg to a nearby hospital, but doctors declared him dead on arrival.

Garg and Kumar had set out from different locations—Garg from Dwarka and Kumar from New Palam Vihar—with plans to meet a group of riders at Ambience Mall after departing from DLF Downtown.

While speaking about the accident, Sandeep Kumar spokesperson of the Gurugram police said, “Neither the car driver nor Garg had any chance to avoid the collision."

“The impact flung Garg above the car, and his motorcycle was mangled beyond recognition," he added.

"An FIR has been registered under relevant sections of BNS (Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita). The accused has been arrested and later released on bail as per law," he said.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.