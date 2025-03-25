Gurugram: ADC directs departments to curb illegal mining in Aravali range

Gurugram, March 25 (IANS) Gurugram Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC), Adesh Kumar Meena, directed the Mining, Police, Forest, and Regional Transport Authority (RTA) departments to ensure strict action against the mining mafia in the Aravali range by running a joint campaign.

He told the officials to identify the areas of illegal mining in the district and take effective action to prevent it by preparing an action plan.

He also directed that the officials of the Mining Department should ensure that mining is not done in any area or place other than the lease prescribed in the district.

This direction comes after the ADC was presiding over the meeting of the District Level Task Force Committee of the Mining Department on Tuesday here in Gurugram.

In the meeting, ADC gave instructions to form special monitoring teams to strictly deal with illegal mining activities in the district.

These special teams will keep a watch on the vehicles involved in illegal mining activities on various roads in the district and ensure departmental action against them as per the prescribed rules.

"SDM, Sohna, and the officials of the District Mining Department are to make a joint visit and continuously monitor the illegal activities related to mining in the Aravalli area and ensure a ban on them," he told the officials.

The ADC said that in the upcoming meeting, a detailed report should also be presented on what action has been taken so far on the FIRs lodged in connection with illegal mining in the last three months.

During the meeting, Assistant Mining Engineer Surender Solanki said that the Mining Department has seized 50 vehicles in the current financial year in the Gurugram district.

He said that 14 FIRs have been registered during this period and a total fine of Rs 66.13 lakh has been imposed.

Giving information about the date-wise vehicle checking done in the month of March, he said that so far in this month, 123 vehicles have been checked and necessary action has been taken.

In the meeting, Motor Vehicle Officer Harender Veer from the RTA department informed that the department has challaned 163 overloaded vehicles in March and imposed a fine of Rs 1.21 crore.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.