Gurdwara in Canada vandalised with pro-Khalistan graffiti

Toronto, April 20 (IANS) A prominent gurdwara in Vancouver, Canada, was vandalised with pro-Khalistan graffiti overnight, sparking outrage among the local Sikh community.

The incident occurred at the Khalsa Diwan Society (KDS) gurdwara, commonly known as the Ross Street gurdwara.

The gurdwara administration shared images on its official X, showing the word "Khalistan" spray-painted in several locations along the wall surrounding the temple's parking lot.

The vandalism came to light on Saturday morning -- the same day as Surrey hosted what is considered the largest Vaisakhi parade in the world. The Vancouver Police Department is currently investigating the incident, according to Canadian media reports.

In a statement, the KDS condemned the act, describing it as a deliberate attempt to spread fear and division within the community.

"A small group of Sikh separatists, advocating for Khalistan, defaced our sacred walls with divisive slogans like 'Khalistan Zindabad'," the gurdwara said.

"This act is part of an ongoing campaign by extremist forces that seek to instil fear and division within the Canadian Sikh community. Their actions undermine the values of inclusivity, respect, and mutual support that are foundational to both Sikhism and Canadian society," it added.

The gurdwara noted the painful timing of the act, which occurred as the community gathered to celebrate Khalsa Sajna Diwas, a day symbolising unity and resilience in Sikh history.

"These extremists are undermining the dreams and sacrifices of our elders, who worked tirelessly to build a thriving community in a country that celebrates diversity and freedom," the statement read.

"Their actions seek to divide us, contrary to the unity and peace we hold dear as Canadians. We cannot -- and will not -- let these forces of division succeed," it further read.

KDS had held its own Vaisakhi parade in Vancouver the previous weekend and had prohibited pro-Khalistan groups from participating in the event.

Meanwhile, the KDS gurdwara spokesperson Jag Sanghera told CTV News that the vandalism was "extensive."

Established in 1906, the Ross Street Gurdwara is one of the oldest and most significant Sikh institutions in Canada.

