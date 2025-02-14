Gurbaz is really talented guy and super athlete, says Afghanistan batting coach

New Delhi, Feb 14 (IANS) Ahead of the Champions Trophy, Afghanistan batting coach Andrew Puttick heaped praise on wicketkeeper-batter Rahmanullah Gurbaz and lauded his talent and athleticism.

Since his international debut, Gurbaz has been recognised as a promising talent, known for his aggressive shot-making and fearless approach against any bowler, regardless of their reputation. However, his temperament in ODIs had often been questioned, as his aggressive style sometimes led to his downfall.

In 2024, though, Gurbaz has found his groove in the 50-over format, showing greater composure. In 11 innings, he has scored three centuries and two fifties, averaging an impressive 48.27. With Ibrahim Zadran sidelined, Gurbaz rose to the occasion, playing crucial innings and scoring match-winning hundreds against both South Africa and Bangladesh in series-deciding games.

"Gurbaz is a really talented guy and a super athlete and super fit. He is one of the hardest workers I had the privilege to work with. He is very methodical in his preparation and he hits lots and lots of balls and he puts himself under pressure. He is really focused when it comes to his batting. He really wants to do well and I think he is just going to get better and better," Cricbuzz quoted Puttick as saying.

"He is still a young guy but he is packing a lot of experience in his young age and so he is going to get better and better as he learns about his own game and what it takes to be one of the world's best.

"I think he made some tiny little technical adjustments but the main thing for Gurbi is not construct the innings but how to get most out of his talent. He is trying to play the situation a bit better in the match. He is trying to realise the responsibility he has as one of the best batters at the top of the order and he sets the tone for us. Generally, when he gets runs we do well," he added.

Puttick further highlighted Gurbaz's power-hitting skill, which can put any bowling attack under pressure.

"We all know he likes to put the bowlers under pressure and likes to use his feet and he's now being a bit more controlled when he uses his feet, (playing a) bit more close to the body and bit more controlled in the area he is trying to hit the bowling and the height he is trying to hit the bowling. He's got the talent and now sort of honing it and be a little bit more controlled and a little bit more calmer and playing the long game and not just one or two flashy things. He wants to bat long and wants to get big hundreds so it's just having bit more control of his shots," he said.

"He is a clean striker of the ball and he got such quick feet and he plays spin really well and he plays quick bowling really well. So if the ball is there for a hit he will do that and he puts the bowlers under pressure and he scores quickly. Takes a lot of pressure off from the rest of the batting order by scoring quickly and the nice thing about his batting is scores quickly naturally and he doesn't have to try to score quickly.

"That's what we keep telling him that he doesn't have to force every ball out of the ground and he can just bat at his own tempo to score and have a strike rate of 100 naturally. He has scored four hundreds (three hundreds) already and he is a special player, and will get better which is exciting for him and Afghanistan cricket," the batting coach added.

Afghanistan will play a warm-up clash against New Zealand in Karachi on Sunday before beginning their Champions Trophy campaign against South Africa on February 21.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.