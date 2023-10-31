Gunman kills 2 at Texas house party, arrested

Austin, Oct 31 (IANS) A 20-year-old gunman was arrested on the charges of killing two people and injuring three others at a house party in San Antonio in the US state of Texas, authorities said.

Raul Trevino III was charged with capital murder-multiple persons, and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, jail records show, Xinhua news agency reported.

A 13-year-old girl was among the injured, and her parents were both killed at the scene, according to San Antonio police.

Before the shooting on Saturday night, there was an argument between a partygoer and a neighbour, said the police.

The number of violent crime cases hit an all-time high in San Antonio, local media outlet KSAT reported, citing the latest FBI data.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.