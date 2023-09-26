Gunman killing 23 at El Paso Walmart agrees to pay over $5.5 mn in restitution

Houston, Sep 26 (IANS) The gunman, who killed 23 people at an El Paso Walmart in the US state of Texas in 2019, has agreed to pay more than $5.5 million in restitution to claimants in the federal case.

Federal Judge David Guaderrama has approved the agreement between prosecutors and Patrick Crusius, a white supremacist targeting Latino immigrants, according to the US Attorney's Office in the Western district of Texas on Monday.

Under the agreement, Crusius will pay $5,557,005.55 to victims of the shooting, one of the deadliest attacks targeting Latinos in modern US history, local media reported, citing new court filings.

The shooter pleaded guilty to all the 90 federal charges, including hate crimes in February, and was sentenced to 90 consecutive life sentences in July, Xinhua news agency reported.

Crusius also faces a potential death penalty in a separate state case, in which he has pleaded not guilty to capital murder. The state trial date has not yet been decided.

